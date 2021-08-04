Mailbag: Ben & Jerry's is a good company

July 27’s guest editorial was a false condemnation of Ben & Jerry’s as anti-Semitic, maliciously intending to destroy a good company.
B&J courageously decided to stop selling ice cream in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories. They were very careful to continue to sell within what is euphemistically called “Israel proper” (even though it’s a colonial enterprise that ripped Palestinians from their homes in 1947-48 so Jews could claim them. Read Miko Peled’s “The General’s Son;” his Jewish mother refused to occupy the home offered because she knew it was stolen.)
B&J was protesting apartheid by supporting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.
The U.S. was too slow to sanction South Africa; Israeli apartheid must be censured.
Zionist retaliation against the BDS movement is powerful — 30 states were pressured into passing laws prohibiting contracting with the state if the contractor ever supported BDS! Nonsense! Censorship of Americans’ right to free speech is outrageous; no country’s above criticism.
Israel’s displacement of Palestinians continues today in Silwan outside the Old City, where Jewish “settlers” steal Palestinian homes without consequences. Silwan’s children, as young as 9, are regularly arrested and interrogated to intimidate their families into leaving.
Meanwhile, on July 28, Israeli forces shot and killed 11-year-old Mohammad Mo’ayyad Bahjat Abu Sara as he sat in the back seat of his father’s car in Hebron. Just days before, 17-year-old Mohammad Tamini of Nabi Saleh was shot in the back. Israeli forces routinely kill Palestinian children with impunity.
So, I’m buying Ben & Jerry’s — besides, it’s really good!
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany