Mailbag: Bernadette Hansen for State Senate

From COVID-19 to wildfire, the economy to education, our state government has never been more important to our daily lives.
And if you look at the candidate statements of those vying to represent Benton County in the state senate, you’ll see how clear our choices are.
Bernadette Hansen offers a well-thought-out vision for the future. In the challenges facing the Willamette Valley’s rural communities, she sees opportunity to do better for everyone. She understands the hard work required, and she is ready and eager to do it.
In contrast, the incumbent’s statement veers from contradiction to incoherence. He says that the state’s first responsibility is safety and security. But this is the man who threatened violence against Oregon State Police officers.
And he refused to wear a mask during the June session, a simple but important act for the safety of the workers who keep who our capital running. Later there is a sentence so odd that we are left to question his understanding of the Constitution, or conclude that he slapped his statement together and didn’t bother to read it over.
With such a steep road ahead, we can’t afford a senator who says one thing but does another, and who is unable or unwilling to be communicate. Bernadette Hansen is the polar opposite. She will be clear and honest with us, and will work hard to make sure Benton County is heard in the senate every single day. Please support Bernadette Hansen for State Senate at BernadetteHansen.com.
Carrie Phillips
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!