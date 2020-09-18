Mailbag: Bernadette Hansen for State Senate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From COVID-19 to wildfire, the economy to education, our state government has never been more important to our daily lives.

And if you look at the candidate statements of those vying to represent Benton County in the state senate, you’ll see how clear our choices are.

Bernadette Hansen offers a well-thought-out vision for the future. In the challenges facing the Willamette Valley’s rural communities, she sees opportunity to do better for everyone. She understands the hard work required, and she is ready and eager to do it.

In contrast, the incumbent’s statement veers from contradiction to incoherence. He says that the state’s first responsibility is safety and security. But this is the man who threatened violence against Oregon State Police officers.

And he refused to wear a mask during the June session, a simple but important act for the safety of the workers who keep who our capital running. Later there is a sentence so odd that we are left to question his understanding of the Constitution, or conclude that he slapped his statement together and didn’t bother to read it over.