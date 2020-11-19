Mailbag: Biden can't unify nation by himself

Biden, during his victory speech, stated he “seeks not to divide, but to unify.” Nowhere in his speech did he “promise to unify.” Headlines like this mislead your readers and give the opposition something to dig in on.

After the last four years, where the emphasis from our president highlighted our differences, Biden is asking all of us Americans to talk with each other again and find our similarities. Biden can’t unite the nation by himself. It will take Americans to challenge themselves to seek common ground and truth in information, and accept responsibility for being part of the solution.