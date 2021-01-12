Mailbag: Biden/Harris' job will be difficult

Oh, my gosh! How ironic!

As we headed into the 2020 presidential election, Republicans kept warning that if a Democrat won the election, we would become a socialist country, that Christmas would be cancelled, they would take our guns, etc. We have heard all this garbage for years.

So after four years of Trump, he is using the playbook of Cuba, Venezuela, China, Russia (all countries with socialist/dictatorship-type of governments), trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. His phone call on Jan. 3 with the State of Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the election’s results should frighten every American.

I think it shows how fragile democracy can be when we elect presidents who are mentally unfit to serve. What saddened me most is that 74 million Americans could not see this man for what he really is.

But help is on the way; we have the Democrats beginning Jan. 20. Democrats know how to govern, understand the needs of Americans, and will right the ship over time.