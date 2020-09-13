Mailbag: Biden will lose in debate with Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden (Mr. C’mon Man) says he will debate President Trump. Biden is a candidate who makes appearances and then is whisked off the stage immediately from a mostly friendly press corps that asks no questions about policy issues, etc.

Candidate Biden has been asked only 56 softball questions since March, and none in his last few appearances. His own party doesn’t want him to debate the president. Nancy (the ice cream lady who gets her hair done illegally) Pelosi says Biden should not debate President Trump.

My question is if Biden can’t talk to reporters, how is he going to stand in front of the nation on television and debate real issues with President Trump? Maybe the Democrats should have answers written down for Biden to read. But then that means they have to know the questions ahead of time. How does that work?

Dennis Macrina

Albany

