 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Biden will lose in debate with Trump

Mailbag: Biden will lose in debate with Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden (Mr. C’mon Man) says he will debate President Trump. Biden is a candidate who makes appearances and then is whisked off the stage immediately from a mostly friendly press corps that asks no questions about policy issues, etc.

Candidate Biden has been asked only 56 softball questions since March, and none in his last few appearances. His own party doesn’t want him to debate the president. Nancy (the ice cream lady who gets her hair done illegally) Pelosi says Biden should not debate President Trump.

My question is if Biden can’t talk to reporters, how is he going to stand in front of the nation on television and debate real issues with President Trump? Maybe the Democrats should have answers written down for Biden to read. But then that means they have to know the questions ahead of time. How does that work?

Dennis Macrina

Albany

0
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: A pandemic solution

Here’s a pandemic solution! Fill a less-utilized resource, mental hospitals, with "new blood." We could commit a crush of overexcited, imbalan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News