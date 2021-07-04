Mailbag: Bigger maintenance problems are here

The editorial “Albany council must choose lesser of two evils” (June 22) is silly doublespeak.

How is finding some extra cash to continue city services like fire and police evil? I do not find that morally reprehensible, sinful or wicked, which is the definition of evil. The editorial board says they are against the service fee in one sentence, and then in another sentence they say the fee is understandable though not ideal.

They like buttering both sides of the bread. They say city council has no other alternative, which is not true. Corvallis passed a similar service fee, but then city council put it to a public vote, which passed. Albany can do the same thing.

The editorial also complains about higher utility fees, but fails to mention Albany has some of the lowest fees, especially stormwater charges. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Quality have mandates about stormwater, and Albany’s stormwater discharge pipes are in serious need of repair.

The city estimates it could cost up to $40 million to fix the problems, which means higher utility bills are coming. If you keep low rates, then you get bigger maintenance problems down the road, which is happening now.

Thomas H. O’Keefe