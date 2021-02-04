Mailbag: Bigotry comes in many forms

Which is the greater atrocity: an act of bigotry committed as a heretical act of cultural bias, or a bigotry committed as a professed noble act of political restitution or retribution?

Ha, trick question. The answer is not the act, but rather the acceptance of the act.

Consider: All the crime committed in America is committed by an incredibly small portion of the populace. But yet the justice and law enforcement sector are huge.

So it is with bigots. There are few actual hardcore bigots. But there is a huge number of people who would stand by and do nothing to stop it.

Which is the greater atrocity, the doing or the doing of nothing?

And if all the bigotry is, like crime, committed by a few, maybe that few would have to be in key positions in order to spread their bigotry broadly, like legislators or national news agencies.

Maybe antifa, in Portland, are not First Amendment patriots but rather looters and vandals, and also not mostly peaceful protesters.

And maybe hundreds of thousands of biological women athletes shouldn’t have to forego collegiate careers because of unfair competition with biological men.