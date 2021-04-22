Mailbag: Bill will get us to net zero by 2050

Not only will the proposed bill get us to net zero by 2050, produce affordable clean energy and save millions of lives through reduction of air pollution, but it will also put money in the pockets of ordinary Americans.

The tax collected from companies that use fossil fuels would be divided up into equal shares every month for Americans to use without restrictions. Most middle- and lower-income American families would break even financially or even come out ahead. Receiving a monthly allowance to use as I please so that we can turn away from using fossil fuels and focus on healing the earth? Sign me up.