Mailbag: Billions should be spent on COVID-19

I read with interest Bennett Hall’s article (“Climate crisis growing, scientists warn,” Jan. 6) on Bill Ripple’s latest paper on climate change.

Ripple, a forest ecologist, predicts “catastrophic climate change” “that could render a significant portion of the earth uninhabitable” if we don’t mount a “massive-scale mobilization.” Key among these actions is to “swiftly phase out fossil fuels” and “reduce human population.” Phasing out fossil fuels would destroy our economy, and reducing human population, well, you know what that means.

Ripple’s radical proposals remind me of similar proposals made by the Club of Rome, a group little known in this country but big in Europe. Look it up on Wikipedia. It was started in Italy in 1968 by people who were convinced, using computer models, that human population was exceeding the natural resources of the planet. According to the club, “The real enemy is humanity itself.”

Having trouble getting people to buy into population reduction, in 1991, they decided to “bring the divided nation together to face an outside enemy, either a real one or one invented for the purpose … We came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortage, famine and the like would fit the bill.”