Mailbag: Binney conspiracy theory debunked by evidence

In his letter of Jan. 8, Kevin Morgus makes the bogus claim that ex- NSA computer director William Binney “proved” that the Russian hack of DNC computers in 2016 was likely done by a disgruntled Bernie Sanders supporter. (Probably Mr. Morgus saw Binney make this laughable claim during one of his many appearances on Fox News).
However, according to a July 2018 article in ComputerWeekly.com, after actually seeing the evidence of falsified (by Russian agents and their proxies) meta-data, “Binney changed his mind.” He admitted there was “no evidence to prove where the download/copy was done” and that the files in question had been “manipulated.” Needless to say, there was no retraction by Fox News, or by other conspiracy theorists and Putin apologists.
Detailed information about persons, times, places, platforms and networks involved in the Russian hacking and disinformation campaigns — gathered by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies — can be found in the Mueller report and in related reports by Department of Justice prosecutors of 12 Russian military intelligence officers.
Janet Smoker
Corvallis