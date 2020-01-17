Mailbag: Binney conspiracy theory debunked by evidence

In his letter of Jan. 8, Kevin Morgus makes the bogus claim that ex- NSA computer director William Binney “proved” that the Russian hack of DNC computers in 2016 was likely done by a disgruntled Bernie Sanders supporter. (Probably Mr. Morgus saw Binney make this laughable claim during one of his many appearances on Fox News).

However, according to a July 2018 article in ComputerWeekly.com, after actually seeing the evidence of falsified (by Russian agents and their proxies) meta-data, “Binney changed his mind.” He admitted there was “no evidence to prove where the download/copy was done” and that the files in question had been “manipulated.” Needless to say, there was no retraction by Fox News, or by other conspiracy theorists and Putin apologists.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detailed information about persons, times, places, platforms and networks involved in the Russian hacking and disinformation campaigns — gathered by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies — can be found in the Mueller report and in related reports by Department of Justice prosecutors of 12 Russian military intelligence officers.

Janet Smoker

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0