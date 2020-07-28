Mailbag: Black-and-white cats are missing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My black-and-white cat, Raz, is missing. Sounds like a simple story, but it’s not.

Did some research (and my cousin did some for me). Found that two cats in a small town in Washington were taken from the owner’s yard. Also, I was told by SafeHaven Humane Society that Facebook is canceling a lot of animal sales on their platform because of crooks selling stolen animals.

My black and white tuxedo cat, Raz, disappeared from the face of this earth, and when outside he had always been nearby. Saw in the D-H classified ads that a black-and-white cat also is missing from a street very near mine during the same time period. This is too much of a coincidence to be ignored.

Don’t let your cats outside. I think it was Mark Twain who said, “People are no damned good.” I hope I’m wrong about Pokey (the other black-and-white missing cat) and about Raz, and they weren’t stolen. I hope Pokey is home safe by now. But my Raz isn’t.

If anyone reading this has information on missing black-and-white cats (must be a market for them), please contact the Albany Police Department... the nonemergency line, that is.

Mary Brock

Albany

