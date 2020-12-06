Mailbag: Blame it on fake news, or Fox News

I’m an optimistic enough person still to believe that there are more things binding us than separating us.

For example, if we had a flood, I’d expect many of the same trucks that carried Trump flags to be pulling boats and supplies to rescue stranded neighbors — even the Prius with the Biden sticker (if you’ll excuse the stereotype). This could have been, should have been true with the pandemic, but we allowed ourselves to be manipulated by politics.

Notice I didn’t blame this on anyone, although the messaging encouraged it; we allowed ourselves to be manipulated and make political one more of a long list of things that should never have been. And our simple escape from the responsibility of unraveling the truth was/is to blame it on fake news (or Fox News, if you prefer).

It is easier than ever to find someone who reinforces a particular viewpoint or ideology, but until we are able to be better critical thinkers and seek vetted information, we won’t even have a constructive conversation, let alone harmony.

David Reinert

Corvallis

