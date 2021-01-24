Mailbag: Blame lies primarily with administration

I am an 82-year-old man with a pacemaker and a surgically repaired heart waiting for a potentially life-saving anti-COVID-19 vaccination.

If I were to be infected with this virus, it would most likely be fatal. I am waiting my turn for vaccination, but there appear to be problems with priorities and vaccine availability at the state level.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine has been clouded by federal mismanagement as well as state and local confusion. Specifically, the most recent news points to serious incompetence and worse by the Trump administration, resulting in none of the promised federal reserve doses arriving in Oregon.

Most importantly, Oregon’s vaccination prioritization plan is shortchanging folks with underlining conditions. A more strategic inoculation approach would be to put high priority on those with serious medical issues. Certainly frontline health workers, caregivers and residents in congregate housing need to come first. But next in line should be those whose lives depend on being inoculated as soon as possible, regardless of age.