Mailbag: Board offers no reasons for firing

What makes a good leader? Integrity, transparency, consensus-building, listening with compassion, and the ability to compromise come to mind. When reflecting on the actions and decisions of our School Board, Director Thomson excluded, I see no evidence of these traits.

In their first convening since the election of the three new members, this governing body at the highest level of our K-12 public education system has chosen to take devastating action, pushing what is arguably the closest equivalent to the nuclear button in their arsenal, and firing the District Superintendent in their first two weeks of governance.

Why? What due diligence informed this decision? How were families, educators, and taxpayers consulted? What will the process be to engage the community in planning from here? What could possibly be worth the tremendous expense of this deeply divisive decision?

Unfortunately, promises of transparency made in campaigns are not being honored as no answers to these questions are being provided. The cost — both financially, which is no minor consideration, and to the health and unity of our community — is grave. We must hold this Board accountable. Our students deserve better leaders to look up to.

Sarah Whiteside

Albany

