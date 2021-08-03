Mailbag: Board will squander funds and time

The recent no-cause termination of Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Goff by the newly seated school board smacks of partisan politics.

Half of Goff’s tenure was spent struggling with the challenges of COVID-19 and the near-impossible task of remote learning.

If the Albany police had their feelings hurt because they were asked to leave campuses to make some students and parents more comfortable, that is unfortunate. If the GAPS leadership determined that masking for in-person classes was a wise thing to do in light of the mutating virus, then the board should have applauded that cautionary move and supported it.

Instead, they chose to terminate the contract of a competent and well-respected administrator because she and her team chose to act responsibly in the face of an evolving threat to students, teachers and staff. I hope Mrs. Goff takes her severance package and takes a year off to relax and recharge before reentering the unfortunate quagmire of public education.

In the meantime, the hacks on the board will squander precious funds and time hiring an interim superintendent and searching for a permanent replacement while paying the one they just fired. As a wise American philosopher once said, “Stupid is as stupid does.”