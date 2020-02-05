Mailbag: Boshart Davis must be voted out

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis must be voted out of the Oregon House.

She posted this on her Facebook site: "Carbon Emissions is [sic] not Oregon's problem."

Carbon emissions certainly are our problem. We must work diligently to eliminate carbon emissions. Shelly Boshart Davis operates a trucking company and takes campaign contributions from the Koch brother, who pays off politicians to perpetuate the use of fossil fuels.

It is very important to elect leaders who care about our future and not their own money. Shelly Boshart Davis does not care about our children, our grandchildren or their kids. She must be voted out of office.

Ricardo Small

Albany

