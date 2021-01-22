Mailbag: Both are providing same protection

Restaurants and gyms have gone to great expense and effort to modify their businesses to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, and have done a great job. Now the governor decides that they should be shut down.

The virus has more of a chance of spreading in large stores where there are hundreds of people milling around without anybody monitoring them, whereas in restaurants and gyms, the people are closely monitored with strict procedures and protections in place. But the governor wants to single out these businesses and shut them down. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining establishments for being open. There is no law in the OHSA regulations that says they can do this.

They can cite a company for not providing a safe place of employment, but these companies are providing a safe place of employment, more so than a lot of other businesses that are allowed to remain open. The matrix that is being used says if you are in one county you can be open, but not in another.