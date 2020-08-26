 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Braxton Bragg, Civil War loser

Mailbag: Braxton Bragg, Civil War loser

{{featured_button_text}}

In another example of a lethal combination of ignorance and bigotry, Donald Trump wants to keep forts named after traitors and failures.

Take Fort Bragg, for example. Like Donald Trump the businessman, Braxton Bragg was a total failure as a Civil War general.

Bragg was a traitor to the United States, graduating from West Point but defecting to the Confederate Army, in large part to protect his investment in more than 100 slaves. Almost every battle he conducted ended in defeat. He was hated by his men, who mocked his military acumen, which was further hindered by a horrid temper.

He turned a Confederate victory at the Battle of Chickamauga into a defeat at the Battle of Chattanooga. Bragg is generally considered among the worst generals of the Civil War, and the losses he suffered have been cited as principal contributors to the ultimate defeat of the Confederacy.

Said another way, he lost the Civil War all by himself. He was both a traitor and a loser. That’s probably why Trump is attracted to him.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News