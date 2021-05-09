Mailbag: Bricker committed to Albany students

There is no one more qualified to serve on the Greater Albany Public Schools Board than Frank Bricker. He has served on it for 25 years! His experience is especially important this election.

With Kim Butzner and me stepping down, the remaining board members have been on the board for only two years. Frank’s depth of experience on the board and institutional knowledge of GAPS are greatly needed!

Board members are primarily responsible for approving policy for the district, and Frank is an expert, so much so that he is currently serving, at the district’s invitation, on the board policy review committee — evaluating more than 300 pages of policies and administrative rules.

Frank is a registered Republican, but has been endorsed by the Linn County Democrats. This speaks to Frank’s understanding that the school board is nonpartisan and the fact that he doesn’t come to it with his own political agenda.

What he does come with is a proven commitment to Albany’s students. For him, serving on the school board is an opportunity to help make a difference in the education of the next generation, who are the future of Albany.

I’m immensely proud to endorse and support Frank Bricker for another four years on the GAPS Board.