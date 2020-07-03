Mailbag: Bridge must bow to financial reality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Historic preservationists and City Councilwoman Barbara Bull are playing ostrich in their efforts to save the 1913 Van Buren Street Bridge. Saving the bridge ignores the looming and escalating fiscal crisis facing the American economy. In the midst of a pandemic-related economic collapse that may surpass the Great Depression of the 1930s, Oregon’s state, county and local governments are already struggling with severe revenue shortfalls that will critically impair the ability to fund education, health and other social services.

It is imperative, therefore, that the Corvallis City Council act decisively to end its lingering ambivalence about moving the Van Buren Street Bridge, expenses that will run into the millions of dollars.

I write as an avid proponent of preserving historic features in our built environment. Having served as a member of the Oregon State Historic Preservation Advisory Committee for eight years, I am proud to have argued passionately and successfully for the preservation of Bend’s Old Town Historic District.