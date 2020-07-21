Mailbag: Bridge plan's great, let's get it built

I have reviewed plans for the new bridge, and, as a bicycle rider, walker, kayak and car driver last, I think it’s great and let’s get it built.

First, it’s big and strong enough to meet our needs for the next 100 years, the state is paying for it, and it meets all state and federal regulations for bicycles and walkers. We have needed a new bridge for the 50 years I have lived here, and having traffic backed up for six blocks twice a day is very unsafe for everybody.