Mailbag: Bridge to nowhere

Open letter to Corvallis City Council: To whom it may concern; Are you really thinking about buying a Bridge to Nowhere? Can you really justify this possible ongoing expense for a thing that might be a "gem" in 25 years? Have you heard the joke "why did the chicken cross the river?" Because the City of Corvallis bought a Bridge to Nowhere so it can. Also, you guys must be rolling in the dough to buy this kind of extravagance. I know you think you are just looking into it but that is how it always gets started. Money for a study; then a consultant; then a project and before you know it, you've bought a Bridge to Nowhere. The worst part of this idea is that when you finally realize what a mistake it is, all that will be left is a Bridge to Nowhere. Oh, and a whole lot of debt.