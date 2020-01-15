Mailbag: Bring home our troops

Mailbag: Bring home our troops

{{featured_button_text}}

Being a Vietnam veteran, I don't know if this is the right message to put out there, but right now who cares.

I'm not going to say what is right or wrong about this whole Middle East quagmire we have been in for the last 25 years. Everyone has their own thoughts, and that's good. I'm just saying that after all these years of trying to help out Iraq with many soldiers KIA or wounded, they want to now side with Iran over the killing of a known terrorist leader. They just voted for the complete withdrawal of American troops from their country.

Well, that is fine with me. After spending billions of dollars and lost lives, let us leave soon. All I ask is that when the last American soldier leaves Iraq — please pick up the checkbook and bring it with you.

And now to the Legion for another beer. 

Dave Roe

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News