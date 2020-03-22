Mailbag: Bring in experts to deal with virus

Today (March 11) the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is a pandemic. It is obvious that the Trump administration, and by extension the nation, was not prepared for this. Despite Trump’s bluster, it is not going to just go away. No matter how often Trump, his lackeys, and Fox try to blame the health and financial devastation on the previous administration, Democrats in general or the Chinese, the blame for this disaster rests on the steps of the White House.

Trump has sung his praises and lapped up the fawning adoration of his sycophants for the last three-plus years. Until now it has been relatively harmless, sickening at times and pure comedy at others. Well, now it is serious. It is time to quit lying and face the fact that true leadership is the only path forward. I doubt Trump is capable of providing it. Hence, he should form an adjunct committee of experts in health and finance to deal with the problem. They should be vested with sweeping powers to implement immediate actions. Of course, the administration should have oversight and responsibility for the implementation of approved measures. However, the committee’s recommendations should be independently communicated to the American people.

