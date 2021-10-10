Mailbag: Bronco bucked because of belt

I realized it was doing so because it had a belt tightly wrapped around its body, between its belly and its hips. It was objecting to the discomfort.

The next time I go to a rodeo, I hope to see the cowboys out bucking up a storm, trying to get rid of the misery of having a belt tied around their middle between their bellies and their hips. Maybe they could get a bargain in a women’s department that sells girdles.