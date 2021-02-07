Mailbag: Brown put seniors behind her allies

He made two statements: A. It makes no sense from a data-driven standpoint to get educators vaccinated before the elderly; B. It makes no sense from a moral standpoint either.

These miss the point. What Brown did was political, not for Oregonians. She backed the teachers’ union, which worked hard for her election. The seniors (of which I am one) to whom I spoke didn’t think she should have been on the ballot. So she put us behind her political allies, where we can die.