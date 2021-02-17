Mailbag: Brutal means of regime change

If Biden were serious about rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement, he wouldn’t insist on Iran’s returning to full compliance before opening negotiations for what amounts to a new deal.

It was the U.S. that reneged on the hard-won agreement. The onus is on us to live up to it before we can expect Iran to resume observing its terms. If we want to negotiate restrictions on its missile program, we need to separate it from the deal we have already agreed to. Otherwise, Biden will surrender the gains Obama achieved during his term in office. Iran won’t give away more simply because the U.S. demands it.

The unilateral sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Iran are illegal, and not just because they’re acts of war. As a form of collective punishment, they’re war crimes. Unilateral sanctions are illegal under the Geneva Conventions, which were intended to avoid a repeat of Nazi crimes against nations that resisted their demands to surrender.

The stated aim of U.S. sanctions is to get citizens of targeted countries angry enough to depose their leaders. That’s entirely unreasonable when their government is firmly in control. They cause massive economic disruption, starvation and avoidable death from lack of access to medicines.