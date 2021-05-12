Mailbag: Bryce Cleary for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Bryce Cleary for Corvallis School Board, Position 1.

He is exactly what we need on the Corvallis School Board. Like Bryce, I grew up in Corvallis and attended Corvallis public schools. Like Bryce, my three children all attended Corvallis public schools.

Over the years I have witnessed many times how Bryce cares for and prioritizes the welfare of students and families in Corvallis. We have coached youth sports together and I’ve always been impressed with his connection with players and parents from all different walks of life.

I’ve seen him not only volunteer his time but also his medical expertise to the schools for years. He cares about the well-being and success of every student in the district.

I have seen the other candidates’ statements in the Voters’ Pamphlet and while I respect for them wanting to serve the community, something that struck me was who was endorsing them: political parties, politicians and special interest groups, mostly.