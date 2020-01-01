Mailbag: Building more housing a false solution

Affordable housing is an important issue that affects many of us in the community. Unfortunately, poor public policy is being made by city leaders under the misguided belief that they are solving the affordable housing issue.

I asked our mayor if he could provide me any data that supports his belief that building more housing "across the spectrum" will actually result in more affordable housing here in Corvallis. He never replied. There is no such evidence. So many cities have built more houses to solve this issue: Portland, Seattle, Bend, the Bay Area. The list goes on and on. The cities grow, lose their quality of life — and still have the same affordable housing problem because the housing issue is much deeper than simple supply and demand.

However, passing out development permits like candy does please developers. We've lost the Witham Hill Natural Area, natural area above MLK Park, and one of our last remaining large green spaces in central Corvallis (OSU development)— all under the guise of creating more affordable housing.