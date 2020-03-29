Mailbag: Burning brush may worsen outbreak

Today (March 21) was a gorgeous Saturday in Benton County, and many people were outside enjoying the weather while keeping a safe distance from other people. It was apparently also a very good day to dispose of accumulated brush by burning. By midafternoon my neighborhood in western Benton County was quite smoky/hazy.

We are also nearing peak seasonal allergy season for tree pollen, and in a normal year the addition of smoke merely intensifies the coughing, sneezing, head-aching misery. But this is not a normal year, and we have more than a few neighbors who are self-isolating with respiratory illness, possibly due to coronavirus.

Medical professionals warn people in respiratory distress to avoid smoky environments. The presence of smoke in the air may make the difference between coronavirus patients being able to recover on their own or needing intensive medical intervention.

I suggested to our county and state representatives that they temporarily ban backyard, agricultural and forestry burning until the coronavirus crisis subsides to improve the prognosis for affected individuals and to help reduce stress on our medical infrastructure. Please do likewise if you agree.

Joseph Postman

Philomath

