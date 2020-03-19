Mailbag: Businesses working to keep us safe

I wish to commend the local agencies, services and businesses who have been working so hard to keep us informed and safe as the world deals with the coronavirus. Each day I read about the careful step-by-step plans that have been developed by institutions and others to not just help contain the spread of the virus, but to help people continue their day-to-day lives in the most reasonable way possible.

Local businesses have made amazing efforts to provide hand sanitizer for customers to use and are doing extra cleaning of their stores and businesses to help minimize the virus’s impact. I especially appreciate the stores who are trying hard to keep food and supplies on hand, and all of the employees that are working on this huge task. My thanks go out to each and every person who, by their actions, are helping all of us.