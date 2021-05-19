Mailbag: Buy local, eat local, read local

Just want to send a note of appreciation to our much-valued local newspaper.

In these troubled times, the staff, writers, photographers, printers, editors, publisher and delivery personnel help keep our community connected and afloat in a sea washed with too many tales to sort through alone. I don’t like hearing the other side at times, but they present it and I read and learn. With all the minute-by-second news on air and online, I prefer the measured, verified and qualified approach our local newspaper presents.

They are truly professional and sift through a multitude of information, as well as misinformation. Better them than me, and I’ve come to trust and appreciate their quality.

Please support our reliable and honest community connection by subscribing online or with daily delivery. Buy local, eat local, read local and grow local. We’ll all be better for it.

Jeff Gump

Corvallis

