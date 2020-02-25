Mailbag: Can't always trust government science

Andreas Schmittner (Mailbag, Feb. 16) doesn't like my climate book recommendations. Hey, I mentioned Al Gore's books, and frankly they certainly meet Dr. Schmittner's criteria of "cherry-picked misinformation from political pundits" that he so deplores, better than my recommendations.

Climate science has become so politicized that it is hard to know who to believe. I know it is difficult not to take the reports of government agencies like the National Academy of Sciences, NASA and NOAA at face value, but all of these agencies, or their members, have published erroneous information and not corrected it. Caveat emptor.

I do not agree with Dr. Schmittner that only physical climate scientists have a lock on climate knowledge. Economists and geologists have written some very good material on climate from their unique perspectives. On the other hand, I am currently reading two climate books from our library. One is by a kangaroo biologist and one by a geologist. I'm leaning towards the geologist.

Dr. Schmittner has published some good work on climate. However, it is very disappointing to see that he reiterates the list of catastrophes promoted by the gloom-and-doomers with no evidence to back it up.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

