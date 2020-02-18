Mailbag: Can we demand good government?

I'm reading about the Chinese citizens' demands for "basic competence" in government. It leaves me wondering: Could we do the same in Benton County? Probably a stretch, but worth considering.
Kirk Nevin
Corvallis
