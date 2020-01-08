The city of Albany, Oregon, having spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to no avail, is seeking a qualified consulting firm for the purpose of justifying the need for a downtown parking structure.

In order to qualify, you must be able to deny the purpose of the study is to justify the need for a downtown parking structure without admitting the purpose of the study is to justify the need for a downtown parking structure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preference will be given to any firm with experience working for Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell.

Apply in person at 333 Broadalbin St. SW or online at cityofalbany.net.

Jeff Senders

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0