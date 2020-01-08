Mailbag: Can we justify parking structure?

The city of Albany, Oregon, having spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to no avail, is seeking a qualified consulting firm for the purpose of justifying the need for a downtown parking structure.

In order to qualify, you must be able to deny the purpose of the study is to justify the need for a downtown parking structure without admitting the purpose of the study is to justify the need for a downtown parking structure.

Preference will be given to any firm with experience working for Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell.

Apply in person at 333 Broadalbin St. SW or online at cityofalbany.net.

Jeff Senders

Albany

