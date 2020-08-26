Mailbag: Canceling parade was the right call

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany Veterans Day Parade was forced to bug out. This was the right call.

It’s just too dangerous for older veterans like me and other seniors to take a chance on catching COVID-19. I know it’s a bummer, but the parade will march on in 2021.

Many cities like to brag about how many vets live in their city based on population. Who owns those bragging rights in our region? These numbers are provided by the Census Bureau. Corvallis population is 58,856 with 2,470 vets; Albany, 55,338 and 4,405 vets; Lebanon, 17,417 and 1,126 vets; Sweet Home, 9,977 and 924 vets. Congratulations, Sweet Home! You have won the bragging rights.

Many states like to brag about the number of active-duty personnel currently serving. How does Oregon compare to our neighboring states, and how do we rank nationally? These numbers are provided by the 2018 Department of Defense Demographics Report. California ranks No. 1 with 153,505; Washington, No. 7 with 58,115; Nevada, No. 23 with 11,070; and Idaho is No. 34 with 3,477. Our beloved Oregon ranks No. 46, with only 548 on active duty.