 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Can't stand comic? Don't look at it!

Mailbag: Can't stand comic? Don't look at it!

{{featured_button_text}}

This comment is for Kevin Ahern about his letter on March 11, “Time for a more relevant comic.”

I am 76 years old, been around awhile, and my first thought upon reading your letter was this: “If you don’t like that comic, don’t read it.” I like Dagwood. I am not offended by his workplace or his eating. You know why? It’s a comic, the funny papers. I am more offended by “Phoebe and Her Unicorn.” I can’t stand that particular comic strip, so guess what? I don’t look at it! So easy.

Maggie Cummings

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News