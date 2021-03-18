Mailbag: Can't stand comic? Don't look at it!

I am 76 years old, been around awhile, and my first thought upon reading your letter was this: “If you don’t like that comic, don’t read it.” I like Dagwood. I am not offended by his workplace or his eating. You know why? It’s a comic, the funny papers. I am more offended by “Phoebe and Her Unicorn.” I can’t stand that particular comic strip, so guess what? I don’t look at it! So easy.