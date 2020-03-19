Mailbag: Cap-and-trade bill all about money

"Infinitesimal" is the word that the Albany Democrat-Herald used to describe the total amount of pollutants that the entire state of Oregon contributes to the environment. The Democrats shut down the state for an infinitesimal amount of pollutants because the Dems would not let the public vote on the environmental bill.

Let's think about why the public was not allowed to vote. The environmental bill was not for the environment, it was for tax money. What did the Democrats want hundreds of millions of tax dollars for? Can you say PERS? Yes, voters of the state, PERS is the reason for the Democrats to deny the public the right to vote.

However, when it's time for the Democrats to run for reelection, just remember who it was that tried to jam this costly tax bill down your throats. So while the gov goes on the tax warpath, wouldn't it be great to get back to a state where people had a choice instead of the Democrats ordering everyone what to do and if it's not done they will shut down the state?

R.L. Farmer

Albany

