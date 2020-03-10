Mailbag: Cap-and-trade bill is a mess

In Andrew Gray’s letter on the cap-and-trade bill (Mailbag, Feb. 28), he states that “the price of gas might increase by 23 cents per gallon.” I would support a 23 cent gas tax and a much higher one nationwide. However, the actual cost is unknown.
In 2019, a simpler cap-and-trade bill was proposed. The Legislative Review Office estimated the cost could be between 19 and 72 cents a gallon. That wide range reflects too much uncertainty for me. But it gets worse.
How about the current bill? Mazen Malik of the Legislative Review Office said, “Calculations can’t be done with basic percentages” and refused to offer a price. That’s right, the bill is too convoluted to even guess at its cost! A simple, transparent gas tax makes sense to reduce our emissions. The cap-and-trade bill is a mess.
Curtis Lending
Corvallis