Mailbag: Cap and trade boondoggle

Cap and trade sounds like a good idea, but wait. Who will decide what the cap is and what the carbon trade price will be? I would bet it won't be the shysters in Salem — they can't even figure out how to tie their shoes without more of our money. The only thing they know is you have money and they want it now.

What they will do is raise prices on everything and give your money to energy companies that can't compete on the open market. If we allow these shysters to get this into law, we all suffer. The people who will figure out the prices will be nonprofit organizations (the nonprofit part is the joke). All we have to do is look at any large state-run project to see what great managers they are.

How much more do you think an airline ticket, gasoline, natural gas and everything will cost? You know it will be much more than they figure. They always talk about helping the folks at the bottom of the heap; this will hurt them worst of all. Don't let them knotheads in Salem steal our money; vote the shysters out.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

