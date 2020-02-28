Mailbag: Cap-and-trade fears are misplaced

The G-T editorial board opposes legislation in Salem designed to reduce our contribution to atmospheric carbon dioxide (2/21/20). The G-T said it was “too harsh” on Oregonians, especially those that use a lot of fossil fuels. Yet economists agree putting a price on emissions is the best way to reduce excessive fossil fuel use.

The price of gas might increase by 23 cents per gallon. Gas prices increased $1.15 per gallon in the four years after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, yet somehow people managed without protest rallies at the Capitol. In this case, low-income families will get a tax credit and price increases won’t apply to most of Eastern Oregon. In addition, revenue will be immediately spent improving energy efficiency of homes and businesses, reducing costs in the long run. Ten states in the U.S. already have some form of this legislation.

The G-T complains the bill is not “bipartisan.” This bill has been years in the making and includes a lot of compromises and exceptions. The GOP appears to not be interested in bipartisanship, instead intending to kill any bill dealing effectively with climate change. Oregon’s Wild West of unlimited campaign contributions from powerful interests might have something to do with it.

