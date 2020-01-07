Mailbag: CARA misspending taxpayer dollars

I read in a Dec. 12 article on Hasso Hering's blog that CARA will continue not just through 2027 as originally stated at their formation in 2001, but through 2033! It will take taxpayers that long to pay off what they have spent on Albany's downtown.

The city of Albany's budget is $11 million short. (I know readers get tired of hearing that.) But CARA, which is the Central Albany Revitalization Agency, run by the Albany City Council, is paying a Portland consultant $2.5 million of our taxpayer money to come up with a plan for spending $21.5 million on our waterfront. This is not necessary spending.