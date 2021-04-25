Mailbag: Carbon fee policy will reduce pollution

A carbon fee and dividend policy will reduce America’s carbon pollution by 30% in the first five years alone, and get us to net zero by 2050. It’s the single most powerful tool we have to reduce America’s carbon pollution.

A carbon fee and dividend policy puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cash back” payment so that everyone can afford the transition.

Ask Congressman Peter DeFazio to join his colleagues in cosponsoring the newly reintroduced Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307. Write Sen. Wyden and Sen. Merkley asking them to get a companion bill to HR 2307 reintroduced in the Senate.

Deborah Clark

Shedd

