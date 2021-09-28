 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Carbon pricing promotes justice
0 Comments

Mailbag: Carbon pricing promotes justice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For too long, pollution from fossil-fuel-burning power plants has negatively impacted health in economically marginalized communities. It’s time to force these polluters to clean up their act.

A carbon price is a powerful environmental justice tool. It will quickly lead to closure of the dirtiest power plants, and the revenues collected can be directed to the people and communities that most need help.

Right now, Congress is debating ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the needs of low-income Americans. A carbon price will do both. Please tell Rep. DeFazio and Sens. Wyden and Merkley that we need a price on carbon.

Teresa Welch

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News