Mailbag: Caregivers need a living wage

In response to the DH April 9 editorial, “Oregon’s elders deserve higher standard of care:”

The premise (as I understand it) is that better care will result due to a proposed new law requiring for-profit corporations to follow a state-sponsored acuity-based tool … to determine weekly staffing levels. It is assumed that facilities would comply in spite of profit implications. Seems unlikely to me.

However, if, as most of us (I’m 85) elders believe, there is a great need for better elder care, then consider the realities: Better care will be assured only when given by highly motivated and properly trained caregivers, not by simply adding more bodies.

I suggest a living wage and adequate benefits package, and a state/owner-subsidized (with state sponsorship) credential program. Finally, unionization allowed, if appropriate, to achieve the necessary leverage to caregivers to fully participate in the system.

Bette Martin

Lebanon

