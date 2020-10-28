Mailbag: Cate believes in getting involved

Vote Jami Cate for House District 17!
Jami will always put her community first, and rural Linn County will have a champion of its own to make sure its voices are brought to Salem. Her presence will provide balance in the legislature, a guardian of transparency and a proponent of public safety. Her life revolves around natural resources and she will bring that experience to lawmaking.
Like me, Jami believes that getting involved in local politics has the biggest effect on our day-to-day lives. The best way to make an impact on our community is to get involved.
Vote Jami Cate for HD-17!
Shelly Boshart Davis
Albany
