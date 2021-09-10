Mailbag: CDC bludgeoned by ignorance

Ron Garnett’s mixed messages and conflicting ideas run rampant in his letter of Aug. 25.

He immediately states he has the least possible interest in the opinion of others, then proceeds to offer his opinion to others.

He justifies ignoring other opinions by knowing “the” five major lies, which are clearly “his” five major lies. He then “refreshes” us with his exclusive knowledge. “I feel refreshed!” (Sorry, “Blazing Saddles” addict here.)

His five lies say you cannot trust lovers, debtors, those who follow science, our justice system or any government institutions; then he cites Oregon State University, a state institution, as a potential source of help.

He cites “We follow the science” as the saddest and darkest lie, then accuses the followers as being heretical. Speaking out against a religion within that dogma can be heresy, whereas speaking out against hypotheses within science is just more science.

He likens “We follow the science” to saying “God wills it!” He is likening verification or justification to professing or proselytizing.