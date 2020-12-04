Mailbag: Celebrating a loving holiday

Slashing our hopes for a Thanksgiving together, my family and I conquered our distress and resistance to canceling our original plans. Sharing our love and affection was still our key.

My son and his girlfriend in Portland, and my husband and me almost 60 miles further south in Albany, pioneered a new tradition. They packed up green bean casserole and mashed potatoes; we packed up turkey/dressing/gravy/sweet potatoes; and we met halfway to exchange homemade vittles. We met in a windy parking lot.

Along with laughing and virtual hugs, I saw that my son was starting a new beard. We also relished the precision with which his girlfriend passed on casserole-baking instructions. We got, and gave, the personal touch. We celebrated a loving holiday.

Molly Miller

Albany

