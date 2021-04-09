Mailbag: Cell phones can be good and bad

My point of view on this topic, “Why I Hate Cell Phones,” is that cell phones can be bad and good at times.

I think that they can be good, because, for example, if you are at the bus stop and you are waiting to get picked up from the bus and you forgot your lunch at home, you call your mom to come drop it off at the bus stop, before the bus gets there. (I think it was logical to have your mom do that for you.)

Without having a cell phone, I think you would have gone to school knowing full well your lunch is sitting on the counter, and you would have been starving all day and craving your ham sandwich. (Good use of analogy.)

That is one reason I think that cell phones are good to have. The bad thing about having a cell phone: It can be very distracting at times.

And why I say that it can be distracting at times: For example, when you are focused on doing your homework or doing work around the house, your best friend calls you. It can be really tempting to answer the phone call and go talk to them for a little while and forget about the homework you were supposed to do (I have done this before and it’s not good.)

Those are just my two opinions on why I think that having cell phones can be good and bad.