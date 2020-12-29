Mailbag: Change to a volunteer manager

Just read an article in the Dec. 19 D-H on the distribution of joint Oregon Cultural Trust and Linn County Cultural Trust grants to Linn County arts facilities, museums and libraries.
This money is to keep the lights and heat on and the insurance paid, I’m sure, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I noticed no entity received money in the high five figures except the carousel in Albany. The carousel received $78,249. Why does it take so much money to keep the carousel afloat? Is it because the city of Albany, with a $5 million or so budget shortfall, can’t give them taxpayers’ money (which shouldn’t happen anyway), or is it because they pay a big salary to their carousel manager?
I say change to a volunteer manager who is reimbursed only for expenses, and appoint former Mayor Sharon Konopa to that position.
Mary Brock
Albany